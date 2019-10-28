MEMPHIS — Southern Airways, the air service provider at the Boone County
Regional Airport, has launched an interline ticketing and baggage agreement with American Airlines at its Dallas/Fort Worth hub. American Airlines connections to and from Harrison are now on sale at iFlySouthern.com and aa.com .
Interline ticketing and baggage agreements facilitate a seamless travel experience for the passenger. Specifically, Harrison passengers purchasing tickets on either aa.com or iFlySouthern.com will, in a single transaction, be able to book a flight from Harrison connecting at Dallas and continuing to any American Airlines city in North America, a press release said.
An additional benefit of purchasing an interline ticket is “passenger protection,” meaning that when traveling on an interline ticket, if one airline’s flight is canceled or delayed, you will be re-booked free-of-charge to the next available flight.
"This is incredibly great news for our growing airport,” said Judy McCutcheon, Boone County Regional Airport manager. “Knowing that people from all over the world can type in ‘HRO’ as a destination on the American Airlines website and in one single ticket get from their hometown to Harrison on American and Southern is very exciting.”
Interline passengers at Harrison will still need to go through TSA once reaching Dallas (DFW) and will need to check their bags in Dallas with American. However, on their return trip to Harrison, the checked luggage will automatically be transferred from American to Southern.
“We have been interline partners with American Airlines for almost two years at our hub in Pittsburgh and Baltimore,” said Stan Little, chairman and CEO of Southern Airways. “Adding this passenger amenity at our Arkansas airports will increase consumer awareness and lead to higher passenger usage of the airport.”
Southern is also the local commuter airline at Hot Springs and El Dorado, both of which have just added American Airlines interline service, as well.
Southern Airways interlined tickets connecting with American Airlines flights can be purchased at each airline’s website, as well as on popular travel websites such as Orbitz, Expedia, Priceline, and Kayak. Tickets are also available for purchase through travel agents or by calling the Southern Customer Service Center at 1-800-329-0485.
