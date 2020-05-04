Thank you Ramsey Motors!

Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.

The annual decoration at the Anderson Flat Cemetery is Sunday, May 17. We will not have lunch on the grounds this year. Clean up day will be Saturday, May 9. Please come out to help. There will be a public on line message by Tommy Martin at 11 a.m. for all who would like to watch the message. Go to facebook and search for Anderson Flat Decoration Group at 11 a.m on May 17 to watch the message.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.