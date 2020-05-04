The annual decoration at the Anderson Flat Cemetery is Sunday, May 17. We will not have lunch on the grounds this year. Clean up day will be Saturday, May 9. Please come out to help. There will be a public on line message by Tommy Martin at 11 a.m. for all who would like to watch the message. Go to facebook and search for Anderson Flat Decoration Group at 11 a.m on May 17 to watch the message.
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why recycling center closed? (3)
- Buffalo National River still closed (1)
- Signals to start flashing Tuesday, JP says (1)
- Wisconsin held its primary elections on Tuesday, even after the governor issued an order postponing the elections. Should Wisconsin have held the election? (1)
- Social distancing not stopping coffee (1)
- They weren’t fishing on lake Wednesday (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.