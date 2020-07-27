Thanks to an anonymous donor, most Harrison residential water customers who were facing disconnection for delinquent bills were spared Monday morning.
When the Harrison City Council met last week, Luke Feighert, city chief financial officer, told council members that the city suspended disconnecting water customers for non-payment in April, due in large part to potential financial hard times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, customers had been warned in June and again earlier this month that disconnections would begin again starting this week.
Feighert had estimated that there were as many of 500 water customers who could face disconnection, and that the amount owed was between $10,000 and $20,000.
But Mayor Jerry Jackson said he was contacted by a city resident who wanted to pay those overdue bills for residential customers.
So, the donor gave the city $15,000 to cover those bills. Jackson said officials believe that amount will be enough to pay those past-due bills.
Jackson said Water Department employees were going to start contacting those customers whose service was going to be disrupted and inform them that the bills had been paid.
He went on to say that even though the donor wanted to remain anonymous, anyone who wants to show appreciation can drop off a thank you card at City Hall and they will see it delivered to the donor.
