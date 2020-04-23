National Day of Prayer safely scheduled
Traditional National Day of Prayer ceremonies will be amended to provide social distancing for the public and speakers and will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, in the former Junior High parking lot. A flat-bed truck trailer will be the stage at the north end of the parking lot where electricity is available. Participants will stay in their cars and guest speakers will come to the platform one at a time from their parked car. Lt. Governor Tim Griffin has agreed to come. For more information contact Gerald Matheson at (870) 715-8543.
Drive-In Church
BATAVIA — Batavia Assembly of God will be having Drive-In Church at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 29. Attendees can sit in their vehicles and listen to the live service on their radios or roll down the widow! All of Batavia A/G’s services are being live streamed at BataviaAG.com and on YouTube, with praise and worship and preaching of the Word of God. For questions, contact Pastor Phillip Collie at (870) 741-3660. If weather permits, Batavia A/G will continue to have Drive-In services on Sunday mornings until things return to normal.
Open Door to host drive-in service
Open Door Baptist Church will host Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the church at 606 Cottonwood Road. Everyone is invited to stay in their car and tune to 105.9 FM to hear the service or watch from Facebook live with a link at OpenDoorBC.com or for more information call (870) 741-8755.
Dave Ramsey’s FPU coming soon
Open Door Baptist Church continues to take names of those interested in starting the Financial Peace University classes. Call family pastor, Tim Larson at (432) 466-1727 if you’re interested in attending a class in the future.
