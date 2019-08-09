Revival at Ben Hur Free Will
BEN HUR — Please join us for revival services at Ben Hur Free Will Baptist Church Aug. 12-16, 7:30 p.m. Evangelist will be Rev. Freddy Goates.
Caldwell leading revival at Lurton
LURTON — Pastor Stan Taylor has announced revival meetings with evangelist Dean Caldwell of Pottsville. The “Diamond Jubilee” revival begins Sunday, Aug. 11, and will be going through Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Lurton Assembly of God.
Caldwell has pastored in Arkansas and travels nation-wide in revival meetings. He has authored a book concerning end-time events and Bible prophecy and currently serves as executive Presbyter for the Arkansas District Assemblies of God. Caldwell’s wife, Peggy, has recorded several CD’s and will be singing nightly. Service time is 10 a.m., Sunday morning, 5 p.m., Sunday night and 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. For more information call (870) 294-5260. The church is located two miles North of Lurton just off state highway 123 on Herbert Hampton Road (County Road 5070).
Women’s Connection luncheon set
The Harrison Women’s Connection luncheon is set for August 13 from noon - 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1100 W. Bower Ave. The featured speaker will be Mary Walton, “You Deserve the Real Thing.” Special feature will be Tracy Lindsay from the Tetelestai House. Music will be presented by “Hilltop Praise.” For reservations please call Sheila at 365-0653 or Lou Ann at 741-4618.
Bible Reading Marathon
BERRYVILLE — The Carroll County Fairgrounds will be the site of a Bible Reading Marathon. The Berryville Community Praise and Worship night will be held inside the arena on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Groups of singers and musicians will lead the fair goers in worship.
On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. the youth will start reading at Gen. 1. Volunteers are invited to read in 15 minute time slots or be a four-hour coordinator. Call Bonnie Roediger at (870) 350-0865 or Donna Pharis at (870) 749-2660 with Bible reading Ministry International. If your group would like to participate in the Friday night kickoff you can call Yelonda Lynch at (870) 350-0284 with Kerusso.
