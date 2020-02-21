KLIFE banquet
The annual KLIFE banquet will be Monday, Feb. 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Urban Market located at 110 E. Stephenson. RSVP with Courtney Roberts by calling (870) 480-6829.
Lent activities
The congregation of St. John's Episcopal invites the community to join them as they enter the season of lent. Ash Wednesday will be Feb. 26, and the traditional service will start at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. Also, before beginning the Ash Wednesday fast, the church will have its traditional Shrove Tuesday pancake meal from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 25 in the parish hall. St. John’s Episcopal Church is located at 707 West Central in Harrison.
Community communion
BERGMAN — Life Abundant Church will host communion, prayer and worship for a community of believers beginning Saturday, March 7 at 5 p.m. The church is located at 397 Sorrell St. Call (870) 704-4040 for more information.
Chili, soup supper benefit
JASPER — A gospel singing by the Bower Family will be the entertainment for the “all you can eat” chili or soup, dessert and drink activity at the American Legion on West Court Street in Jasper. The benefit begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, with donations going to the Newton County Christian Food Room.
Ron Webb to speak
BERGMAN — Save the date to hear Ron Webb at Life Abundant Church on Sunday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 397 Sorrell St. Call (870) 704-4040.
HWC March luncheon set
The Harrison Women’s Connection will meet Tuesday, March 10, from noon until 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 220 Arbor Drive. The speaker and music feature will be Tiffany Barbee with “M&Ms … Music, Milestones, Memories and Chocolate.” The Master Gardeners will be the special feature. Tickets are $9. For reservations call (870)749-2660. Reservations and cancellations must be made by Monday, March 9. HWC is an affiliate of Stonecroft Ministries of Kansas City.
