Lighthouse Messengers in concert
ALPENA — The Lighthouse Messengers will be in concert Friday August 23- 6 p.m. at Alpena United Methodist Church. Desserts, Coffee and fellowship to follow. Please bring non-perishable food items (canned meats, soups, vegetables, peanut butter, Mac and cheese mix, etc.) for Blessing Box and Free Food Pantry. For more information call (870) 437-5286.
Back to school bash
First Church of the Nazarene will host a Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. Parents are welcome to enjoy the activities with their children. Snow cones, popcorn, water games, bounce house and more. The church is located at 217 E. South Street. Call pastor Warren Foxworthy at (479) 228-2864 for information.
Bible Reading Marathon
BERRYVILLE — The Carroll County Fairgrounds will be the site of a Bible Reading Marathon. The Berryville Community Praise and Worship night will be held inside the arena on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Groups of singers and musicians will lead the fair goers in worship. On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. the youth will start reading at Gen. 1. Volunteers are invited to read in 15 minute time slots or be a four-hour coordinator. Call Bonnie Roediger at (870) 350-0865 or Donna Pharis at (870) 749-2660 with Bible reading Ministry International. If your group would like to participate in the Friday night kickoff you can call Yelonda Lynch at (870) 350-0284 with Kerusso.
Operation Christmas Child info meeting
Operation Christmas Child North Central Arkansas is hosting a Project Leader Workshop on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 1 to 3:00 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church, 1306 East Ninth St, in Mountain Home. The workshop is open to anyone interested in Operation Christmas Child and will feature craft demonstrations and tips, free resources and online links, what to pack and not pack in a shoebox. Attendees are encouraged to share their ideas and tips.
Batavia Assembly celebrates 83 years
BATAVIA — Batavia Assembly of God will be celebrating their 83 anniversary on August 23. In celebration, the church will host a special Homecoming Service on Sunday, August 25, at 10:45 a.m. Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie would like to invite the community and everyone who has ever been affiliated with Batavia Assembly of God or its former school. There will be a potluck meal following the service. If you have any old photos of the church, its members or events, Pastor Collie would love to include them into the church history, please email them to pastor@bataviaag.com or for more information call (870) 741-3660.
Family Day at ‘The Creek’
Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church at 169 DeVito’s Loop is hosting grilled burgers, chicken, hotdogs and desserts on Sunday, Aug. 25. Activities include music, dunk tank, inflatable water slide, tropical obstacle course, horse shoes, bean bag contest, cotton candy, snow cones and more. 9:45 a.m. for grow groups and 11 a.m. for the worship service. Food and fun begins immediately. Come dressed in casual clothes.
Revival starts Sunday
PIERCETOWN — The Piercetown Holiness Church will host a revival beginning at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25. Weeknight services will be at 7 p.m. and the conclusion is “to be announced.”
Special guest speakers are Brent Johnson from Bradshaw Mountain and Clay Patton, Georgia. Call pastor Anthony Bower at (870) 434-5605 for more information.
Going away fellowship for Riechers
DIAMOND CITY — Lord of the Lake Lutheran Church is hosting a cookie and ice cream fellowship at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 to honor The Riechers who are moving out of state. The church is located at 311 Larchwood and Hwy. 7 in Diamond City.
Missionaries to Africa
Union Road Assembly of God will host Scott and Lavonna Ennis, Missionaries to Africa at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25. The church is located at 433 Union Road. Call (870) 350-6848 for information.
KLIFE kicks off
KLIFE is starting the year off with the Kickoff Klub on Monday, Aug., 26, from 6-8 p.m. The event is free, and will be for 5th-12th grade students and their parents. There will be dinner, a float stand, time in God's Word, and plenty of fun activities!
Arles Burks Gospel music
Union Road Assembly of God presents Arles Burks gospel music bluegrass. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The church is located at 433 Union Road. Call (870) 350-6848 for information.
Rob, Cindy McCorkle to speak
"Kingdom Lifestyle Revival: WellSpring Community and Real Ministries invite you to join us for special services hosting Dr. Rob and Cindy McCorkle on Thursday and Friday August 29-30 at 7 p.m. The location will be at Real Ministries located across from City Hall at 111 S. Spring Street. Rob and Cindy desire to bring renewal and reformation to churches and movements through writing, teaching, revivals, awakenings and conferences.
Sutterfields speaking
Tollie and Sue Sutterfield will be at Union Road Assembly of God. Tollie will be preaching at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1. The church is located The church is located at 433 Union Road. Call (870) 350-6848 for information.
HowToLife Movement — reception and send-off
Everyone is invited to hear a powerful update from Jordan Whitmer, founder of HowToLife Movement. What began in Harrison four years ago, is now a fast growing, global youth evangelism movement, impacting thousands of young people around the world for the Gospel. This evening is also a "send-off" — Jordan is moving to Atlanta, Georgia. Enjoy an encouraging evening of good news. Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30 reception and program at 7 p.m. at Woodland Heights Church, 1001 Gipson Rd, Harrison. Visit howtolifemovement.com for more information.
Training for SS Teachers
Child Evangelism Fellowship is hosting a workshop for teachers at Olvey Bible Church on Sept. 7, Sept. 21, Sept. 28 and Oct. 5. Cost is $125. For information of registration email cefonline.com or call (870) 416-9594.
Camp meeting set
MT. JUDEA — The Fellowship Tabernacle Camp meeting will take place Sept. 1-16, meeting nightly at 7:30 p.m. in Mt. Judea. There will be different speakers every night. For more information, contact Jerry Marshall at (870) 434-5387.
Fundraiser for backpack ministry
First Lutheran Church will be the host and location for the first BBQ cook-off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 515 S. Locust. Cost is $5 people’s choice sampling ticket per person and to vote for the People’s Choice. Teams can enter for $50 per team. Pork Butts provided. Additional concessions and activities will be onsite. Sponsors are being accepted. Email flchar.org or call (870) 741-9777 for more information.
Murphree in concert
Marvin Murphree in concert will be presented on 3 p.m. on Sept. 15, at the First Presbyterian Church at 220 Arbor Drive. Murphree will be accompanied on the piano by Catherine Wong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.