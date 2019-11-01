Operation Christmas Child
Arvest Bank and North Central Arkansas Christmas Child have partnered to provide empty shoeboxes for anyone packing a box for OCC. Boxes will be available, until Nov. 21 at area Arvest Bank locations. Once filled, boxes can be dropped off Nov. 18-25 at a local drop off center. Call (870) 404-1030 for more information.
Revival
Pine Grove Church on Smith Mountain Road is hosting a revival Nov. 1-4. Evening services begin at 7 p.m. Sunday morning will be 10 a.m. Anthony Bower will speak Friday. Stanton Willis on Saturday, Keny Clark is Sunday morning with Austin Williams Sunday night. Bobby Young will preach Monday evening. Call (870) 446-5432 for information.
Fins, Feathers & Fur Wild Game
EVERTON — The Everton Baptist Church is hosting the Fins, Feathers & Fur Wild Game Dinner will be held at the Everton Community Center at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2. Door prizes and no admission cost.
Randy Caldwell to speak
BERGMAN — Dr. Randy Caldwell will be the guest speaker at Life Abundant Church at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nob. 17 and 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 18-19. The church is located at 397 Sorrell Street in Harrison, but use Bergman for GPS
Community Choir Messiah rehearsals
Marvin Murphree will host the community choir rehearsals for Messiah performance on Sunday, Nov. 17, 24, and December 8 and 15. Rehearsals will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The performance is Monday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. All with an interest in singing are welcome to join. Rehearsals and the performance will be held at the First Presbyterian Church. Call Murphree at (417) 848-5642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.