Bear Creek Springs celebrates 100 years
The entire month of September, Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church is celebrating their centennial anniversary. Each Sunday service begins at 9:45 a.m. with Grow Groups and services at 11 a.m. which includes special testimonies, photos and history. On Sept. 29, a picnic follows the service with games and activities.
Craft sale
The Harrison First Assembly of God will host a craft sale on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28. Friday hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday is until 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additional vendors are welcome to participate. Call (870) 688-5201.
Revival
GREEN FOREST — Pastor Scott Bailey and Victory Tabernacle Pentecostal Church will host a revival at 7 p.m. nightly from Monday-Saturday, Sept. 23-28 with evangelist Brent Johnson. The church is located 1.5 miles west of Green Forest on Hwy. 62 West.
Arkansas Master’ Singers to perform
The Arkansas Master’ Singers will present a free concert of worship at the Harrison High School Performing Arts Center, located at 925 Goblin Drive and sponsored by Eagle Heights Baptist Church at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. For more information call (870) 741-5148. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Women’s Connection set
The next meeting of the Harrison Women's Connection will be held on Oct. 8, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon at Mary Mother of God Church, Hwy. 43 and Maplewood Rd. This is the annual auction.
