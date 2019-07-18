Annual rummage and bake sale
The Mary Mother of God Catholic Church will host the annual rummage and bake sale on Friday, August 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, August 3, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be furniture, clothing, baked goods and lots of bargains. All proceeds to go local charities.
Revival services
LONE BEACH — The Lone Beech United Baptist Church revival services are July 29 - August 2, at 7:30 p.m. Please come join us in fellowship, singing, and worship.
Christian School holds fundraiser
OMAHA — The Bible Baptist Christian School will hold their annual yard sale fundraiser Thursday, July 18 through Saturday July 20, at 12228 Humphreys Lane in Omaha. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be an entire shed and storage unit full of donations for sale. Shoppers will be able to take advantage of the “fill a bag for a dollar” on select clothing items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.