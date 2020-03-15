Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday that public K-12 schools will be required to close beginning at least Tuesday through the remainder of the week in response to the growing outbreak of coronavirus diagnoses.
As of Monday, Hutchinson said, he has authorized public school superintendents to close campuses for on-site instruction. Then on Tuesday, the closure of public schools statewide will be mandatory through the remainder of the coming week. Spring break will then follow and that will give staff at schools the chance to sanitize facilities to be prepared for the return to school afterward.
“At that time, we’ll return to normal classroom instruction unless the circumstances dictate otherwise,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said Monday’s closures will be up to local superintendents if their districts are prepared to close campuses. He added that can give parents a chance to make preparations for child care given the announcement on a Sunday afternoon.
Arkansas Department of Education secretary Johnny Key said some districts might be able to cancel classes beginning Monday, but some might need an additional day to allow parents to make arrangements. That would also allow teachers to prepare alternative method of instruction (AMI) packets or electronic devices to be sent home with students.
Key went on to say that many communities are readying for meal services to continue when classes are out, whether that be delivery of meals or the “grab-and-go” models in accordance with USDA policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.