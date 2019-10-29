LITTLE ROCK – The latest edition of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s waterfowl hunting guidebook is at the printer and will be delivered to AGFC regional offices and license dealers throughout the state in the next few weeks. For those duck-hunting die-hards who want to get a headstart on their reading, the digital version is available at www.agfc.com/guidebooks. The downloads of all Arkansas guidebooks are in Adobe Portable Document Format (.pdf) and may be saved to smartphones for easy access at any time.
Changes reflected in the 2019-20 guide include:
- The pintail bag limit decreased from two to one.
- Canvasback and black duck limits increased from one to two.
- There is a 50-cent price increase for the Electronic Federal Duck Stamp (FDE) to $28.50. Over-the-counter duck stamps remain at $25.
- The Nonresident 5-Day Wildlife Management Area Waterfowl Hunting Permit is now good for any WMA during the 5-day hunt period.
- There is no limit to the amount of Nonresident 5-Day Wildlife Management Area Waterfowl Hunting Permits a hunter may purchase during the waterfowl season.
- Nonresident 5-Day Wildlife Management Area Waterfowl Hunting Permits are valid only Nov. 23-Dec. 2, Dec. 27-Jan. 5, and Jan. 22-Jan. 31.
- A special hunt for active-duty military and veterans is set for Dec. 7, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2020.
- The on-site draw at Steve N. Wilson Raft Creek Bottoms WMA for Saturdays and Sundays will be suspended when the White River at Georgetown reaches 19 feet and will be reinstated when the river falls to 17.5 feet at the same gauge. The WMA will remain open to hunting during this time.
