It’s been said in the legal world, “Don’t ask a question you don’t already know the answer to.”
I do remember having to punish all three boys for something that probably only one was guilty of — but no one would come forth with the truth. I figure there were plenty of times someone escaped punishment … so it evened out … I hope!
Well, the same would have been true when Jesus would ask a question. Not only did He already know the answer, He knew the person’s heart and life history.
I had never thought about the question he asked the lame man at the Pool of Bethesada until recently. Every day, an angel would stir the waters and whoever could get in first would be healed. If walking was your disability, it would take a friend to sit there beside you every day to try to get you in there first for healing.
Jesus came to the lame man who had depended upon others for 38 years. he asked him, “Do you want to be made well?” (John 5:6) At first reading, one could think that is a very strange question. If you couldn’t walk, wouldn’t you want to walk?
Iva May from Chronological Bible Teaching said, “Consideration must be given as to how healing will change life more than physically.
It will require involvement — he can no longer hang out with his friends at the pool of Bethesada.
It will require assuming responsibility — he can no longer lay up all day and expect anyone to give him a hand. Laziness cannot replace lameness.
It will require hard work — he will be expected to work for the first time in his life and become a contributor to society instead of a taker.
It will require humility — he will have to start at the bottom and learn a trade or skill.
It will require relationship adjustments — family members who have “done for him” for years will expect him to do for them.
“Healing will demand relinquishing an old way of life and embracing a new way of life,” May states. “Healing comes with expectations.”
Coming to Jesus Christ for salvation completely changes a person’s life. There are some expectations that accompany surrender to Christ:
Integrity in the workplace (can’t be lazy, late, or complaining)
Responsibility in the home (wives can’t nag, overspend, be negligent in personal and home care … husbands who are selfish, abusive, angry and uninvolved fail to reflect Christ.)
Morality within relationships — (Christ followers who are addicted to porn, promiscuity, commit adultery, demean Christ’s temple on earth and misrepresent Him to the world.)
It does seem that the world expects more out of Christians than we expect out of ourselves. We know we are not perfect — and we are very human.
I accepted the offer Jesus made to me as a seven-year old. I’ve never regretted accepting His offer of eternal life that started for me that day. Even in times of turmoil, stress or being under attack, there is a peace the Lord provides. God knows my name and everything about me … and still loves me and accepts me as I am … but will gladly help me improve!
Saying “yes” to the question demands much more than change in one’s physical state. Saying “yes” to healing — changes everything!
