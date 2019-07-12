VALLEY SPRINGS — If you live on or use Aspen Road just north of Valley Springs, you’ll want to know a partial road closure is set for the near future.
Amy Benefiel, administrative assistant in Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway’s office, said the road will be closed from Highway 65 for about 600 feet to the south. The closure is scheduled for July 22 through Aug. 14.
Anyone living on Aspen Road will be able to use Bellefonte Road to access Aspen. Bellefonte Road turns into Elm Street inside the Valley Springs city limits.
The project is yet another portion of the widening process of Highway 65, which is being done by Nabholz Construction.
Nabholz superintendent Michael Pliler said they will tear out an old storm drain and install a new one. Then, they will build up Aspen Road to meet Highway 65 without such a steep hill.
Pliler said the project to replace the low-water crossing on Elm Street had to be completed before the Aspen Road project could begin.
