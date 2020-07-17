A “Back Our Blue” Community Appreciation Rally was held Friday evening at Minnie Harris Park Stage. The local police agencies and their families were honored during the event. $45,000 was raised for the Arkansas State Police, the Harrison Police, and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Community members showed their appreciation to the law enforcement officers and their families. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was the featured speaker. The event was spearheaded by Ben and Carlee Forga. Music performances were by Rug Bug Gypsy’s and the Cole Lee Band. Food was provided at the event.
featured
"Back Our Blue" Scenes
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
Tags
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rest in peace cousin
- Face masks will be required statewide, governor says
- 2 men killed in separate crashes Friday and Saturday
- Jason Allen Boernson
- Streets remain blocked
- Elizabeth Ann Campbell
- Tommy Robinson
- Harrison School ‘ready for a better year’
- Council defines powers of departments; mayor taken off bank accounts
- "Back Our Blue" Scenes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.