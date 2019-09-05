The 24th Annual Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Championship and Celebration in the Sky are scheduled for this weekend and numerous events are planned.
The festival will kick off on Friday evening at the Boone County Regional Airport. There will be a free concert, beer gardens, balloons tethered to the ground for the Balloon Glow, and vendors.
The event will continue Saturday morning, with more balloon race competitions. The evening events will continue at the airport, where tethered rides will be offered to the public.
In conjunction with the tethered rides, there will be a CASA Kids Corner, with inflatables, pony rides, music, face painting, food and fun for the family. The event will continue through Sunday at the Boone County Regional Airport with several balloon race competitions for all to enjoy.
There will be an air show fly-in from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in honor of 2018 Harrison graduate and pilot, Kendall Fowler.
Fowler was paralyzed after a fall through a roof just a month after passing his pilot check ride. (See the Weekend People section for more about Fowler.)
Harrison High School FBLA students are partnering with airport manager Judy McCutcheon to raise money for Fowler and his family. There will be donation jars around the airport and paper airplane contests for a $1 donation.
The FBLA is challenging each business to show support by donating $100 by Saturday at the close of business. Donations can be dropped off at the front office of the high school or email Debbie Martin at dmartin@hps.k12.ar.us to arrange for an FBLA member to pick it up. Donations can also be mailed to HHS-FBLA Pilot Fowler, 925 Goblin Drive, Harrison, AR 72601.
All balloon events are subject to weather conditions and must be canceled if there are high wind gusts or rain due to safety precautions. These decisions are made within 15 to 20 minutes prior to the event.
