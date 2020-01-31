Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore said Friday morning that the Arvest Bank branch in Lead Hill was robbed Thursday afternoon and two suspects were in custody, but no other suspects were being sought at the time.
Moore said more details would be released later Friday.
