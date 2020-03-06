The news is full of information about a contagious virus affecting the globe. Isn’t it odd that we are having to be taught good hygiene principles — that we should remember from grade school?
Another fact that strikes me as peculiar is how contagious something like a flu or Coronavirus can be. Sin is the same way. The Bible says our hearts are evil, wicked and only the Great Physician, Jesus Christ can heal that unhealthy heart. Our heart doctors can clean out the mess blocking the blood flow, and they can even shock it back into the correct rhythm. But they can’t get rid of that sin nature that every human being is born with.
What if God’s love and truth would spread like a contagious virus. It has in the past, and it can again. We must be diligent about sharing this good news.
A friend of mine shared a DVD with me for Christmas. We kept forgetting to watch it. But she gently continued to ask, “Have you watched ‘The Chosen’ yet?” Well, I finally told my husband we had to watch that DVD. Oh my goodness!!!! It is an amazing project of Bible stories brought to life.
Let me backup. You’ve heard of the best selling author, Jerry B. Jenkins of the Left Behind fame? One of his sons, Dallas Jenkins is a great filmmaker and story teller in his own right. His team has created “The Chosen.” Not only is there a season one DVD with extras, but there is also a free app and website where you can watch several episodes.
Jenkins is great at sticking to what scripture declares, and then creating backstory for each character or event. So far my favorite episode is Simon (later known as Peter) with enough fish to almost sink his boat after fishing all night and getting nothing. His backstory is debt from various borderline activities (fighting, gambling) and paying the extreme taxes demanded by the Romans. You can see his dilemma. Simon had to pay that debt by sunrise or be arrested by the Romans. His brother Andrew tells him about meeting the Messiah and as the men come in after fishing all night, Jesus asks to use his boat so he can teach the crowd gathered on the shoreline. Then he repays him by filling the nets with fish. Here’s my favorite part. The look on the face of Jesus at the sheer joy of providing for Simon’s need is priceless.
As Jesus chooses His disciples one by one, they feel nervous and unworthy. The first journey they take with Jesus, they are anxious about how to carry their lunch. Should they even bring lunch? How are you supposed to act around the Messiah?
Visually seeing the miracles, the healing, the faith just helps the Bible come to life. In the story, Matthew is a brilliant numbers guy who works for the Romans and is really hated by the Jews. He is supposed to be spying on Simon to make sure he pays his debt. Matthew sees the abundance of fish in the net and knows it is a miracle. He continues to watch the comings and goings of Simon, Andrew, James and John and of course Jesus. When Jesus invites Matthew to join the group, the men aren’t thrilled. “He’s a tax collector working for the Romans,” they declare. But Jesus has other plans for that tremendous, detailed mind.
Seeing the humanity side of Jesus around the children, the people, the sense of humor, the love for the helpless just stirs your heart. The Bible even states there is no way every detail can be recorded. So it’s very refreshing to see the extra details that are very plausible at fleshing out the characters we think we know so well from the Bible.
You can go to any browser and type in “The Chosen” and see the episodes and information about the series.
Remember if you have a relationship with Jesus, He’s already with you every moment of the day. During the good times and during the difficult times. He wants you to spread the Good News like a contagious disease. There is hope for our sinful, wicked, selfish hearts.
It was evident in the faces of the actors playing the disciples. They were excited to see what the Messiah was going to do next. Of course they were hoping to be freed from Roman oppression. But ultimately, Jesus frees us from the domination of our sinful nature and gives us hope and life — eternal. Continue to be contagious — generously spread the Good News about Jesus Christ.
