“The best thing is to be on a list if you would like to receive the vaccine and then be very, very patient,” Josh Bright, PharmD, said.
Bright is also vice president of operations at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. He said some people have misunderstood the availability of the vaccine.
Last Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the state was going to expand COVID-19 vaccination availability to people 70 or older and employees at schools, colleges and day care centers beginning Monday, Jan. 18.
But being eligible for the vaccine does not mean there are doses readily available.
Officials knew there would be a limited supply of the vaccine at first. It was going to the entire country to share. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines regarding individuals who should be vaccinated first. After that was accomplished, the state prepared to move forward and start inoculating more people.
That left the public wondering when they could get the shot.
Bright said the hospital and local participating pharmacies -- Sam Alexander Pharmacy, Sullivan’s Pharmacy and Harps in Bellefonte -- have been inundated with phone calls from people wanting the vaccine.
“To the point where it’s become somewhat overwhelming because we don’t have enough vaccine to take care of the appointments we already have,” he said.
Some pharmacy employees have received angry phone calls when people want their names added to a waiting list.
“They have lists, but the lists are currently full,” Bright said. “They are made out for quite some time.”
Some people have put their names on multiple waiting lists, but Bright said that is counterproductive.
In a press release, Bright said the hospital has partnered with the Arkansas Department of Health to act as a hub for redistribution of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in north central Arkansas.
Having your name on multiple waiting lists doesn’t put you in a different category because the vaccine is all coming from the same place in this area, Bright said.
NARMC plans to release a community phone number sometime Monday that will allow people to call for vaccination information. The ADH will handle phone calls.
“It will help us get people scheduled for larger community clinics as they become available,” Bright said.
Bright said “hundreds of people” in Boone County are scheduled to be vaccinated in the coming week in previously scheduled clinics for people included in the Phase 1-B categories. More vaccine will be delivered in the future and more people will be vaccinated as doses are available.
“We will get to everyone over time,” Bright said.
