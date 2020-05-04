Callers to the Harrison Police Department reported seeing a black bear in the city limits late Saturday and Sunday nights, but it’s not an uncommon event and officials hope the animal was a rogue looking for food.
About 10:39 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported someone or something making all the dogs bark on South Oak. An officer spoke with some people in the area who thought it might have been a bear, a Harrison Police log shows.
About four hours later, a male subject called to report seeing the bear walking in the area of Maple and Bower. It was later reported to be on West Ridge walking eastbound.
Then, about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported his son had spotted a black bear walking on Speer Driver near Industrial Park Road. An officer logged the bear walking around the area, but causing no harm.
It was almost a year ago exactly when a black bear cub was spotted in the same general area as the latter sighting.
At that time, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission public information officer Randy Zellers said it’s not unusual to see black bears in town, especially this time of year.
He explained that sows generally have cubs just before winter in one season and will spend that winter and the next with them.
But, given the two-year breeding cycle of black bears, the males are becoming sexually mature in the spring of that second year. The sow may give up part of her territory for female cubs, but she will run the males off to find their own place in the world.
They will typically follow traditional wildlife corridors of wooded areas, and there are such areas inside the city limits — not altogether unlike the Dry Jordan Creek bed running between Speer Drive and Industrial Park Road.
“But they’re looking for a new place,” Zellers said. When those cubs find an area where people might leave out pet food or trash, they see it as a free meal, especially if it is replenished.
“If they’re getting a free meal, they’re going to come back looking for a free meal,” Zellers said.
He recommends not leaving food outside where wild animals can get to it and keeping trash receptacles secured.
Black bears are not known for expending a lot of energy for a meal. They are omnivores and usually much happier to settle into a blackberry patch to chow down than spending time trying to run down a pet or other wild animal, Zellers said.
If you see a bear in town, Zellers said you shouldn’t hesitate to let it know it’s not wanted in the area by yelling and making noise. People don’t want a bear in town and he probably doesn’t want to be around people.
“They’re very reclusive animals,” Zellers said.
But sometimes people try to feed a bear or other wild animal, seeing it as a novelty. That could lead to the animal losing its inherent fear of humans.
“That’s when we have a problem,” Zellers said.
Zellers said the website bearwise.org was established by experts to teach people the basics about dealing with bears.
