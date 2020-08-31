Yet another sighting of a black bear in the Harrison city limits brings up the matter of what to do if you find yourself in such a position.
A Harrison Police log shows a woman called about 7:30 a.m. Sunday to report seeing a bear in the area of Graham Street on the south side of the city. It’s in the area of the Windstream office off of Highway 65 South.
The woman, who asked that her name not be used, said she and her husband spotted the animal walking along a tree line near the business.
When he noticed them, he immediately went back into the tree line.
“It didn’t want anything to do with us,” she told the Daily Times.
She also said it appeared to be about 3 feet high when on all fours.
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission public information officer Randy Zellers has said it’s not unusual to see black bears in town.
They will typically follow traditional wildlife corridors of wooded areas, and there are such areas inside the city limits — not altogether unlike the area on the south side of town.
“But they’re looking for a new place,” Zellers said. When those cubs find an area where people might leave out pet food or trash, they see it as a free meal, especially if it is replenished.
“If they’re getting a free meal, they’re going to come back looking for a free meal,” Zellers said.
He recommends not leaving food outside where wild animals can get to it and keeping trash receptacles secured.
Black bears are not known for expending a lot of energy for a meal. They are omnivores and usually much happier to settle into a blackberry patch to chow down than spending time trying to run down a pet or other wild animal, Zellers said.
If you see a bear in town, Zellers said you shouldn’t hesitate to let it know it’s not wanted in the area by yelling and making noise. People don’t want a bear in town and it probably doesn’t want to be around people.
“They’re very reclusive animals,” Zellers said.
But sometimes people try to feed a bear or other wild animal, seeing it as a novelty. That could lead to the animal losing its inherent fear of humans.
“That’s when we have a problem,” Zellers said.
Zellers said the website bearwise.org was established by experts to teach people the basics about dealing with bears.
Tips from bearwise.com
The following are tips from experts regarding ways to prevent conflicts with bears and to help keep them wild.
• Never feed or approach bears. Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people looking for more. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close, so don’t risk your safety and theirs.
• Secure food, garbage and recycling. Food and food odors attract bears, so don’t reward them with easily available food, liquids or garbage.
• Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed and grains have lots of calories, so they’re very attractive to bears. Removing feeders is the best way to avoid creating conflicts with bears.
• Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed pets indoors when possible. If you must feed pets outside, feed in single portions and remove food and bowls after feeding. Store pet food where bears can’t see or smell it.
• Clean and store outdoor grills. Clean grills after each use and make sure that all grease, fat and food particles are removed. Store clean grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.
• Alert neighbors to bear activity. See bears in the area or evidence of bear activity? Tell your neighbors and share info on how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; now it’s up to us to adapt to living near bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.