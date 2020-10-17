A benefit auction for Mona Elliot will be held at the Summit community building Saturday, Oct. 24. Dinner will start at 4 p.m. and the auction will begin at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and bid on some of the best cakes and pies in Arkansas or one of the many other auction items.
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.