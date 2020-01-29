I have very fond memories of spending time in my public library while growing up. These cold days of January are great times to read a good book. I found some interesting statistics about the benefit of reading.
The brain is a muscle in our body and requires exercise to keep it strong and healthy. I’m sure you’ve heard exercise people say, “use it of lose it” and that is the same with our brain muscles. Reading, doing puzzles and playing games like these are good for us – and can be fun!
I hope you don’t have very much stress as a student, but reading an interesting book, can transport you from thinking about your troubles to places all over the world. Where would you like to travel if you could hop on an airplane today and go somewhere? I’d love to see the Great Wall of China or Alaska. Ask your teacher for their advice on a book that would interest you and help you learn some cool facts.
Knowledge is a third reason to get lost in a book. You may never know when an obscure fact you picked up from a book will come in handy. I also read that knowledge is one of those things that can never be taken away from you.
Reading also expands your vocabulary. I did laugh when I read that if you read a lot, there is also a danger that you’ve constantly mispronounced a word. For example, we had a dog that was part dachshund and German Shepherd when I was growing up. I never knew dachshund and my dog were the same kind. My dog’s breed sounded like “doxund.” So, if you are unsure how something is pronounced, be sure to ask someone before you embarrass yourself!
Expanding your vocabulary will be a life-long skill for you. Being articulate and well-spoken gives your self confidence a big boost.
When you find a good book, be sure to share that information with your friends so they can enjoy it, too.
