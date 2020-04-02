Thank you Ramsey Motors!

Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.

4.2.20-WEB-Bergman Supports Students.jpg

Bergman teachers, administration, and staff members supported the Bergman Elementary students with a vehicle parade held on Tuesday afternoon. The parade began at the Bergman Elementary School, went north on Highway 7,  turned onto Highway 281, then turned around and went down many roads including Zinc Road, Daniels Road, Missouri Avenue, Apple Orchard Street, Southwest Street, Blevins Road, Sansing Hollow Road, Turnbury Drive, Hayfield Road, Wooded Hills Road, Bunker Road, Big Oak Road, Baughman Cutoff Road, Cottonwood Road, Iron Stob Chapel, and Hopewell Road, Mill Hollow Road, Oregon Flat Road. They drove in front of as many of their students as they could. Pictured with one of the vehicles include  Steven and Cheryl Magdefrau.

Tags

I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.