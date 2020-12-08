Thank you Ramsey Motors!

Are you tired of cooking the same holiday sweets each year?  The Berryville Public Library is excited to announce a live, online workshop entitled Baking Holiday Memories, featuring Simply Creative Chef Rob Scott. 

The workshop will stream live at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, on the

Berryville Library Facebook page.   For those who miss the live workshop, the video

version will be available on the Berryville Library Facebook page until December 25th.   

 Simply watch or bake along with Chef Rob as he makes three different holiday cookie

recipes: Delicious Holiday Cocoa Oatmeal Cookies, Chocolate-Raisin-Walnut Cookies,

and Bakery Style Sugar Cookies.  To ensure all the necessary ingredients are available

prior to the workshop, recipes may be picked up at the Berryville Library or downloaded

by going to  www.berryvillelibrary.org  and clicking on the &quot;Bake some Holiday

Memories&quot; article under Recent News. According to Julie Hall, Library Director "This is

an excellent opportunity to gather the family around the kitchen and learn some great tips

on holiday baking, while making wonderful holiday memories to last a lifetime.  Not to

mention, these may turn out to be the best holiday cookies your family has ever tasted!"

Chef Rob will be cooking from his kitchen in Long Island, New York. With experience

as a chef in some notable East End restaurants, he had been working as a personal chef

catering to some rich and famous people when he received a request from his local public

library to help with an event. His career changed as he fell in love with teaching and

hosting live cooking demonstrations at libraries all around his local area. His workshops

are known for great cooking tips and interesting stories about food traditions. Before

COVID, he would never have thought of hosting an online event. Now he is hosting

regular events and working with libraries across the country, including here in Berryville.

Follow the Library's social media and visit the website at  www.berryvillelibrary.org  to

learn more about this virtual baking workshop.  Happy Holiday Baking from your friends

at the Berryville Public Library.  Call (870) 423-2323

