Are you tired of cooking the same holiday sweets each year? The Berryville Public Library is excited to announce a live, online workshop entitled Baking Holiday Memories, featuring Simply Creative Chef Rob Scott.
The workshop will stream live at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, on the
Berryville Library Facebook page. For those who miss the live workshop, the video
version will be available on the Berryville Library Facebook page until December 25th.
Simply watch or bake along with Chef Rob as he makes three different holiday cookie
recipes: Delicious Holiday Cocoa Oatmeal Cookies, Chocolate-Raisin-Walnut Cookies,
and Bakery Style Sugar Cookies. To ensure all the necessary ingredients are available
prior to the workshop, recipes may be picked up at the Berryville Library or downloaded
by going to www.berryvillelibrary.org and clicking on the "Bake some Holiday
Memories" article under Recent News. According to Julie Hall, Library Director "This is
an excellent opportunity to gather the family around the kitchen and learn some great tips
on holiday baking, while making wonderful holiday memories to last a lifetime. Not to
mention, these may turn out to be the best holiday cookies your family has ever tasted!"
Chef Rob will be cooking from his kitchen in Long Island, New York. With experience
as a chef in some notable East End restaurants, he had been working as a personal chef
catering to some rich and famous people when he received a request from his local public
library to help with an event. His career changed as he fell in love with teaching and
hosting live cooking demonstrations at libraries all around his local area. His workshops
are known for great cooking tips and interesting stories about food traditions. Before
COVID, he would never have thought of hosting an online event. Now he is hosting
regular events and working with libraries across the country, including here in Berryville.
Follow the Library's social media and visit the website at www.berryvillelibrary.org to
learn more about this virtual baking workshop. Happy Holiday Baking from your friends
at the Berryville Public Library. Call (870) 423-2323
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.