Taking its resources outside the library's four walls has become the norm for the Berryville Public Library. The library is excited to announce their newest online program, Family Trivia Night, allowing families the opportunity to compete against each other while having fun and learning. Family Trivia Night will be held on Facebook on Friday, May 29, at 6 p.m. The winning family will receive an e-gift certificate to Pizza Hut valued at $50. There is no cost to participate.
The Family Trivia Night contest will be held on Facebook and is open to any family who would like to participate. Those who are not already Facebook friends of the Berryville Public Library can find the page by opening Facebook and searching for 'Berryville Public Library'. Once on the Library's Facebook page, families will have until 6:05pm to comment on the Family Trivia Night post which will be pinned to the top of the page to declare participation and announce a family team name. There is no limit to the size of the family but each family will need a team name.
Beginning promptly at 6:05 p.m., the Library host will post the first online question. Family teams will post answers as a comment. Points will be awarded for correct answers. There will be three rounds with different categories in each round. Categories will not be announced in advance and teams have only 20 seconds to post an answer. Scores will be tallied and announced after each round and the family team with the most points will receive a $50 Pizza Hut gift certificate.
According to Julie Hall, Berryville Library Director, "Given we are still being encouraged to stay at home, our staff wanted to create an online event that would promote quality family time while encouraging teamwork, fun, and learning that can be done in the comfort and safety of home. We hope a lot of families will participate in this fun, online event!"
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Berryville Library has maintained most of their services and programs, finding new ways to deliver them outside the four walls since the building has been closed. The library has continued offering curbside services where patrons can request what they want in advance and have a staff member deliver it to them while they wait in their car. Starting May 26, the library will increase hours and access to its building but it won't yet be normal operations. Access to the building will be by appointment only and limited to no more than 10 patrons at one time. Curbside service will still be offered in the mornings. For the latest on library hours and services, please visit berryvillelibrary.org.
