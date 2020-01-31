DR. STEVE SHRUM was Voted #1 for Best Doctor. Dr. Shrum is with Cornerstone Medical Clinic in Harrison. He was raised in Harrison and is Board Certified in Pediatrics; Board Certified, Adult Internal Medicine; Fellow of American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP); and Fellow of American College of Physicians (FACP). Cornerstone Medical Clinic is located at 825 N. Main, Suite 1, in Harrison. Pictured include (bottom row, from the left) Dixie Shrum, APN; Dr. Steve Shrum; Asa Smith, APN; and Jennifer Martin, APN; (middle row, from the left) Tasha Dees, Brandon Bradshaw, Angie Martin, Liz Hanks, Tera Case, Dee Lange, Heather Atkins, Nick Scarpa, and Ashley Wormington; (back row, from the left) Sam Milligan, Kayton Davis, Martha Holder, Heather Case, Alex Murray, and Nicole Greenlee. (Not pictured are Dr. Dawn Phelps, Haley Jackson, Jessica Necaise, and Alecha McNabb.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.