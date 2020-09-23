People along Highway 7 South have gotten used to seeing huge beams hauled through on their way to the location of the new bridge over the Buffalo National River at Pruitt.
Now, people along Highway 412, including Harrison, will have to get used to the same thing for a few days beginning Thursday and into next week.
Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy explained that the beams are being manufactured in Van Buren. The beams for the south side of the bridge have been brought north on Highway 7.
But the company hauling the beams can’t move them over the current bridge for the north side of the bridge. So, Graddy said, they will be hauled along Highway 412 into Harrison, then south to Pruitt.
They are, to say the least, oversize loads. That will require partial closures of the highway as they come through Harrison.
Graddy said the hauling company can’t make the turn at the normal junction of Highway 7 South and the Bypass near the west end of Cash Saver 870 Grocery due to the pitch of the highway. There’s a substantial chance the beams could tip over.
So, the company will turn on the side street between Davis Buick GMC Cadillac (formerly Ben Eddings Auto Group) and Miller Hardware that eventually winds around in front of Cash Saver. They will then take Highway 7 South to Pruitt.
Graddy said he hadn’t been told an exact time the beams would be hauled through Harrison, but it will be sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. this Thursday, then again next Tuesday and next Thursday.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation and its contractors began preparation work in February 2019 for the replacement of the Pruitt Bridge. The existing bridge’s condition has deteriorated over the years as traffic has increased along the Highway 7 corridor between Harrison and Russellville. According to ARDOT, an average of 2,800 vehicles crossed the Pruitt Bridge per day in 2016, with 13% of those vehicles being large trucks. The bridge is scheduled to be completed in November of this year.
