On Saturday, Oct, 19, the Big Bluff Challenge 5K and 10K will be held at Bull Shoals-White River State Park.
This event is sponsored by Nature’s Way in Mountain Home and Bull Shoals-White River State Park in Bull Shoals. All proceeds benefit the North Central Arkansas Master Naturalist’s (their work helps to maintain and build trail systems in the Twin Lakes area).
For camping reservations visit arkansasstateparks.com/bullshoalswhiteriver.
To pre-register, visit https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=68906.
Challenge or you may register at Nature’s Way in Mountain Home.
On race day, there will be an additional $5 registration fee.
Whether you are a participant or a spectator please join us for this family friendly outdoor event.
