A large snowman was built from the Sunday snowstorm that Harrison and Boone County received. The snowman is about 10 feet tall and was built by Matt Heft (left) and his son Chase (age 3). Also helping with the project was K.B. Heft (not pictured). The snowman is at 4019 Creel Road (at the intersection of Creel Road and Capps Road) near Capps.
