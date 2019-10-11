Bike Rally

10.12.19-WEB-Bike Rally1.jpg

Eli Bieschke with Yamaha of Harrison sets up his tent Friday morning near Minnie Harris Park in Harrison for the Ride the Ozarks Rally. The 2 day event starts Friday and will also be held on Saturday at the Minnie Harris Park and along Lakeshore Drive near Lake Harrison. Live bands, food vendors, and clothing and other vendors will be set up for the bikers who will attend the event. Guided bike rides will be held to tour and explore the local scenic areas. The Ride the Ozarks Rally is sponsored by the Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau.

 

