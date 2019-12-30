Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority director Andy Anderson said the state Health Department has issued a boil-water order for all customers on the system.
That includes customers in Lead Hill, South Lead Hill, Diamond City, Valley Springs in Boone and Marion counties, Western Grove in Boone, Newton and Searcy counties, SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion counties, Deer, Marshall Water Works, SDM Water Association in Searcy County, Leslie Water System, Morning Star Water Association, South Mountain Water Association, Jasper Water Works and Lake Bull Shoals Water.
Anderson said officials believe the warm weather has caused the lake to “turn over,” with water from the bottom coming to the top.
“The thinking is that those very warm days this week and the colder lake water caused the clarifier to flip,” Anderson said in an email to board members. “The first step was to bypass the clarifier but that didn't work. The incoming water is too cold for the chemicals to work when they attempted to bypass the big clarifier because without the clarifier the chemical contact time is virtually zero.
“The clarifier is so big that it takes forever to see a result from the chemical mixes they have tried. They have been running is a flush mode most of the night in an attempt to flush out the "bad" water and get it to flip back over.
“EcoTech is sending a chemical to try. We are meeting the shipment in Clinton.
“I don't believe we can get by without a conserve order. It will take a full day of good running just to refill our storage tanks without any customer usage.”
One of the three filters at the treatment plant is offline for repairs. Customers’ water tanks were getting low and now even the tanks at the plant are getting low, Anderson said Monday morning.
“We’re still producing water, but not enough,” he added.
The water authority will have to collect samples to be tested for bacteria. When those samples pass testing, each individual water system will have to do the same.
Anderson didn’t have an exact estimate of when the problem will be alleviated.
For the customer's part, the principal action will be to boil the water, the Health Department policy states. Water used for drinking and cooking should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Ice cubes formed in the time period for which the boil notice is in effect should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice. Water used for bathing should not be a problem; however, small children should be supervised to ensure that they don't ingest the water. In addition to or in lieu of boiling the water, the customer may want to utilize bottled water from a reputable source.
For water systems, common corrective measures for boil notices due to distribution problems include establishing and maintaining higher chlorine residuals, flushing of lines and varying tank levels to eliminate stagnant water, and conducting a cross-connection survey. For BWNs due to a treatment failure, corrective measures include optimizing all treatment processes, establishing and maintaining higher chlorine levels, collection of bacteriological samples during and following the treatment failure, and the use of alternate approved sources of water. Proactively employing these measures, if, for example, it is known that a turbidity spike will occur, may be a mitigating factor in the decision by the ADH to issue a boil notice.
The required corrective measures will be dependent on the particular reason for the BWN and must be determined on a case- by-case basis.
