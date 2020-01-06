A few water suppliers that are customers of the Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority have had their boil orders lifted, but most in Marion, Newton and Searcy counties were still in effect as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The boil order was issued Monday, Dec. 30, as a precautionary measure. The water authority treats water from Bull Shoals Lake and sells it to 18 rural customers, some of which have their own rural customers.
The authority took water samples to the state Health Department last Thursday for testing to make sure there was no bacterial threat and that a proper amount of disinfectant was present.
The boil order for the main system was lifted Friday morning. Later that day, boil orders were lifted for Valley Springs, Lead Hill, Jasper, Marshall and SDM Water, then the order for Diamond City was lifted Monday morning.
Trent Jones, district engineer with the Health Department, informed water authority director Andy Anderson in writing Thursday morning that because no water with elevated turbidity entered the system, only one set of samples must be tested for bacteria and for the proper amount of disinfectant.
In most cases, the process requires two sets of samples tested. That will still be true for the S P G Water Association in Marion and Searcy counties because they bypassed the entire water authority system and put customers back on its well.
You can visit https://health.arkansas.gov/wa_engTraining/boilwaterorder.aspx to see the Health Department's listing of boil orders still in place. Boil orders were still in place Monday afternoon for Mt. Sherman, Nail-Swain, Deer, Mockingbird Hill, Parthenon, East Newton County, Lake Bull Shoals, S P G Water Association and South Mountain Water Association
You can also visit harrisondaily.com, where we will post boil orders that the Health Department has lifted.
