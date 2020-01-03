The boil water order issued to the Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority for its entire system was lifted at 9:43 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3. The order was put in place by the Arkansas Department of Health on Dec. 30.
Some individual water systems will still have to test water samples, but as of 11:15 a.m. Friday, Valley Springs and Lead Hill customers were removed from the boil order, the Health Department said.
You can visit https://health.arkansas.gov/wa_engTraining/boilwaterorder.aspx to see the Health Department's listing of boil orders still in place.
