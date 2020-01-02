As of Tuesday afternoon, the boil-water order for the entire Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority was still in effect, the state Health Department said.
That included customers in Lead Hill, South Lead Hill, Diamond City, Valley Springs in Boone and Marion counties, Western Grove in Boone, Newton and Searcy counties, SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion counties, Deer, Marshall Water Works, SDM Water Association in Searcy County, Leslie Water System, Morning Star Water Association, South Mountain Water Association, Jasper Water Works and Lake Bull Shoals Water.
This order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of the partial loss in normal system pressure.
Under the 'Boil Water' Notice, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.
This notice will be lifted by the Department of Health when 2 set(s) of bacteriological samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.
