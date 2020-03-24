The Boone County Quorum Court met in special session Tuesday and appointed Boone County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Tim Roberson to fulfill Sheriff Mike Moore's term.
Justices of the peace met in executive session for about 10 minutes before returning to open session to unanimously approve the appointment.
The other two candidates were former Boone County coroner and Harrison Police Chief Wayne Cone and Andrew Jones.
Moore earlier this month announced his resignation effective April 5 in order to take a position with the state Department and Finance and Administration as the regulatory administrator of the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, Arkansas Tobacco Control, the Medical Marijuana Commission and the Racing Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.