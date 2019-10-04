The annual Boone County Residential Fall Cleanup is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Methvin Sanitation on Industrial Park Road in Harrison.
Items that WILL be accepted without a fee include:
• Electronics (TVs, computer monitors, computers, microwaves, cell phones and other electronics).
• Junk iron (washers, dryers, wood stoves, scrap metal, etc.).
• Furniture, mattresses and carpet.
• Tires, not more than 10 and no industrial or tractor tires (must be off rims).
Items that WILL NOT be accepted include:
• Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, etc.
• Hazardous household materials (batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, chemicals, paint, etc.).
• Yard waste.
• Construction debris.
• Ordinary trash or anything not listed above.
County residents already have the option of disposing of most of the items not accepted through various businesses in the area, a press release said. TRG and Myers Metals accept old refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, etc., as long as Freon is properly removed and the items are tagged. Hazardous household material and yard waste such as grass clippings and yard waste should be taken to Orion’s facility on Cottonwood Road.
The community service is staffed by Boone County Road Department and Harrison Street Department personnel. Call Kelly Mulford at (870) 365-6299, James Still at (870) 391-9809 or the Road Department at (870) 741-8611 if you have questions.
