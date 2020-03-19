The Boone County Library will be closed effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, until further notice to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19. Staff will be available during regular business hours to answer phones, respond to emails, and provide assistance to our community during this time. We will extend the due date to April on all currently checked-out materials, and no late fees will be charged during this time. All programs and events scheduled for the next few weeks will be cancelled and hopefully rescheduled for a later date.
We encourage you to use this opportunity to try our electronic resources. Give us a call to get
set up with Library-To-Go. If you do not currently have a library card, call us to get set up with
an e-card that will allow you to use all our online items for 90 days.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call us Monday-Saturday 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at
870-741-5913. We hope that you all stay safe and well during this time. Your Boone County
Library team looks forward to serving you again soon.
