The Boone County Senior Activity and Wellness Center will close as of March 17 and opening will be reevaluated at that time. For the time being, all exercise and gym activities will not be held. Transportation will be limited to necessary doctor appointments, pharmacies and grocery shopping. Home delivery of meals will continue as is. A drive through pick up program for meals will be in place for members only. Access to the inside of the building is not available until further notice.
For more information regarding services, please call the center at 870-741-1505.
