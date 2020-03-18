Effective Tuesday, March 17th, the Boone County Senior Activity and Wellness Center will be closed due to the Corona Virus issue. There will be no exercise classes, gym usage, seminars or any other scheduled activities. Transportation usage will be limited to doctor’s appointments,
pharmacy and grocery store stops. Anyone with a fever will be asked to find other
transportation.
Curbside pickup for hot meals will be provided Monday thru Friday between 11 a.m. and
11:45 a.m. at the awning (south) side of the senior center.
This closure is effective thru March 27, at that time the situation will be re-evaluated, and that
information will be made available to everyone. Your understanding and patience during this difficult time is greatly appreciated.
