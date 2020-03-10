Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore told the Boone County Quorum Court on Tuesday night that he will resign effective April 5 to accept a position with the state Department of Finance and Administration.
Moore said he was a candidate for regulatory administrator of the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, Arkansas Tobacco Control, the Medical Marijuana Commission and the Racing Commission.
Moore told the Daily Times he had been contacted a couple of weeks ago to see if he wanted to interview for the position. He agreed and got word this week that his appointment was approved.
The quorum court’s Law Enforcement Committee will now meet to discuss the appointee who will complete Moore’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022.
See Thursday's edition of the Harrison Daily Times for more.
