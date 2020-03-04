Sherri Townsend, instructor at North Arkansas College and Program Chair for the Ozark District, Boy Scouts of America, announced that the 2020 District Awards Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the John Paul Hammerschmidt Center at the North Arkansas College’s South Campus.
Adult Scouters in Boone, Carroll, Newton, Searcy and Baxter counties that make up the Ozark District gather to recognize those volunteers who give of their time, treasure and talent to provide the Scouting program for hundreds of boys and girls ages 6 to 17 in the district.
Townsend said, “We’re all involved in the program, but several leaders simply go above and beyond, and the event allows us to honor them.”
Echoing Townsend’s remarks, Bob Largent, president/CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, who volunteers as the chairman of the Ozark District, noted, “Every one of the nearly 30 Scout units is served by key adult leaders, all trained in their specific volunteer capacity. They literally give hundreds of hours a year to provide the ever-growing Scouting program locally to our youth”.
The public is encouraged to attend this event to honor the Scouts and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Westark Area Council. Tickets are available online at Visit https://mycouncil.westarkbsa.org/Event/4340/Register to buy tickets online. Prices are $15 per individual and $25 per couple.
Honored this year will be, as the Scout Family of the Year, the Jonathan Powell Family, Cub Pack 446, Jasper; Scouts BSA Leader of the Year, Wesley Bradford, Assistant Scoutmaster, Scouts BSA Troop 160, Harrison; Cub Scout Leader of the Year, Jessica Worman, Cub Pack 156 Committee Chair, Mountain Home; and Outstanding Eagle Scout of the Year, Luke Darracq, Scouts BSA Troop 340, Mountain Home. The prestigious District Award of Merit will be presented to Annette Robinson, instructor at North Arkansas College, and Cub Pack 132, Harrison, for her years of work in all Scouting programs, as well as the Ozark District Committee. Dr. Greg Elders of Mountain Home will also be recognized by the Westark Area Council for his lifetime of Scouting work, receiving the Silver Beaver Award, Scouting’s highest award on the Council level.
This year’s Awards Dinner is special, as it is occurring during the 100th anniversary of the Westark Area Council.
The Ozark District and Westark Area Council, BSA the Westark Area Council, is committed to excellence through offering both time-honored and innovative programs to its scouts, leaders, and the communities it serves. The council, made up of 17 northwest Arkansas counties, serves over 5,000 youth with Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing and Exploring programs. See www.westarkbsa.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.