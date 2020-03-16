Harrison Parks and Recreation announced Monday that some sports programs have been temporarily suspended and the Brandon Burslworth Youth Center will be closed as of Monday.
The department released the following statement:
In an effort to keep our citizens and participants safe, Harrison Parks & Recreation will be taking the following measures regarding COVID-19.
These decisions are the result of careful consideration of public gatherings and precautionary measures shared by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the World Health Organization and our first and foremost focus of participant safety and exposure to the virus at large public gatherings occurring at our programs, events, and facilities, the statement said.
Effective Monday, March 16, all facilities are temporarily closed until March 30, including the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center, Anstaff Soccer Complex and Equity Bank Sports Complex.
All programming at these facilities will be suspended until March 30.
All youth sports programming will be suspended until March 30.
All other classes, programs, and activities will be suspended until March 30.
All public events taking place on public park property will be canceled from now until March 30.
All public parks with playground equipment including Lake Harrison Park and Woodland Park will remain open.
We will monitor the situation closely and continue to communicate with further information as it becomes available. We will continue to take youth league registrations for baseball and softball to be played in the late spring and summer. You can sign up at harrisonsports.siplay.com or call the Youth Center.
If you have any questions, please reach out to Harrison Parks & Recreation at parks@cityofharrison.com or call (870)741-2346.
