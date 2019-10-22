Lee H. Dunlap/Staff

The low-water crossing at the intersection of WPA Road and Long Creek Road is closed as of Tuesday. Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway said he was notified last week that Tyson trucks crossing the bridge had caused a portion of it to collapse. Hathaway said it could be a month or more before the bridge can be repaired. He said culverts will be upgraded, but the majority of the bridge will be the same when done.