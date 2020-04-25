The Cherokee of the Arkansas & Missouri Tribal Meeting which was to have been scheduled for May 4 at the Stone County Library on 326 West Washington Street in MountainView, AR 72560 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation and subsequent restrictions. Any future meetings are suspended for the time being until at such time this pandemic has run it’s dangerous course and regular public meeting places and businesses have been declared, by the authorities, to be deemed safe to go about their usual routines and practices.
There will be a press release sent out to all districts on when we can resume regularly scheduled meetings along with any other tribal news and/or activities as they are available. For any other inquiries or additional
information e-mail lcambc@hotmail.com.
