Campaigning In Harrison
Campaign Stop Scenes-
Governor Asa Hutchinson was in Harrison Monday morning as he made a campaign stop at the Boone County Airport to endorse Issue 1 on the current election ballot. The “Vote for Roads, Vote for Issue 1” campaign had him and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge make stops in Jonesboro, Harrison, Rogers, El Dorado, and North Little Rock on Monday to campaign for “continuing funding for Arkansas Highways, roads, and bridges, at no additional costs to taxpayers”.
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
Why would the Governor have the AG campaigning for roads with him. Doesn't she have plenty of work to do in Little Rock? Why wouldn't he get the head of the AHTD to travel with him to explain how they are being funded and why this extended tax is necessary to supplement their current funding. The legislature and Governor just denied devoting proceeds from motor fuel taxes and car licensing fees to highway department. What are they doing with our tax money in Little Rock?
