Peace. Just thinking the word brings a calmness to my spirit. I decided to see how the dictionary describes the word. Here’s what I found: peace: a treaty to cease hostilities; the absence of mental stress or anxiety; harmonious relations; freedom from disputes; the state prevailing during the absence of war; the general security of public places.
Here’s the Bible’s definition of the word: “You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You. Because he trusts in You,” Isaiah 26:3.
I believe I mentioned I’m doing a deep dive into Genesis and the Habits of Happiness devotions right now. Last Saturday morning, I jumped up before the outdoor temps got above freezing and emptied out our refrigerator freezer and stored the items outside on the screened in deck. I had the urgent need to organize the freezer and got it done!
I was wanting to discuss some organizational tactics with hubby, but he admitted his brain wasn’t awake yet, and he just had to accept the fact I’m a morning person and he is not. I thought that was funny. Has he been tortured all these years by living with a morning person? (I really try to keep my enthusiasm to a small roar in the mornings … as Proverbs suggests.)
Anyway, let me backup to explain why I felt this urge to purge! It actually started a couple of weeks ago when I was listening to a great book, and got my closet cleaned out. That same Saturday, I organized the hall closet and paired things down to the minimum. It felt so good!!! Then the biggest chore … My home office is now cleaned and organized. I can work there and not feel guilty because of the clutter that screams to be dealt with!
Then last week, I brought some broccoli and cheese soup to work and thought I grabbed some Keto cornbread out of the freezer too. But as I was crumbling it into my hot soup at my desk, I tasted a crumb and discovered I had grabbed Keto lemon bars! So I knew I needed to reorganize the freezer so I could quickly grab food to go for my lunch … and I prefer the items to be well labeled and go together.
Once the main freezer was cleaned out, I had to do the extra little freezer. Once it was cleaned out, I had to do the pantry.
One thing I’ve discovered in this cleaning process is the peace it gives me when I walk into my office, or I open the freezer or pantry doors. Peace! I don’t have guilt about the three jars of mayo I found in the pantry, because I will use them. I just won’t be purchasing any more for a while!
Not only do I feel peace about my closet, but I felt hopeful for someone who may need some “business” attire and didn’t have the funds to purchase items. In my devotion today, the author brought up an interesting thought when Abram and Lot were getting ready to settle in their new area. Gen. 13:6 reads, “Now the land was not able to support them, that they might dwell together, for their possessions were so great that they could not dwell together.”
Family could not live together because they had too much stuff! Sometimes I feel like we hoard things, because we don’t trust God to provide when we need them.
Worry or ‘wondering how things are going to work out’ both cause stress in our body and brain. “The battle with stress in your life is going on between your ears. The battle is in your mind,” Rick Warren said.
It’s the things we think about, dwell on, or worry about. I was worried about my office mess. When I wanted to work on my creative project, I always felt guilty for the chaos.
With the world in such a mess, we need to walk into our home, and receive a peaceful feeling. Not more chaos. I can look at my closet now, and know that someone is enjoying some “new to them” items.
Be honest with yourself. What is disrupting your peace? The nightly news? Don’t watch it. If the world caves in — someone will call.
If we want peace of mind, we have to start controlling what goes in our minds. Whatever we put in our minds is going to come out in our life. That’s why God’s Word gives us directions. He wants us to live in peace and think about things that are true, honorable, right and pure, beautiful and respected. (For the exact wording, check out Philippians 4:8)
What you think about determines how stressed and worried you are. If you fix your thoughts on God, He will keep you in perfect peace.
