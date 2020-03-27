Faith. “Without faith, it is impossible to please God.”
Why should we want to please God? Some might be saying right now, “He’s done nothing for me.” Or others could be thinking, “He could have stopped this virus. Why hasn’t he?”
Or some may be thinking. “I can’t even eat inside my favorite restaurant. How come God is letting this happen to me? It’s so unfair” (Can you hear the whiney voice?)
Now, think about your children. Babies don’t have it so easy either. They grow at a crazy rate the first year. They see others eating yummy foods and they are stuck with mashed up stuff. Then when they want to move around, rolling is their only option. Then they discover crawling and eventually they think they might want to try walking. First they stand up holding onto the coffee table or couch. But do they ever start walking and never stop again? Of course not. They fall on that well-cushioned diapered behind. But they usually give it another try and fall many times before it’s perfected.
Didn’t your heart just break to watch them struggle through that? Or what about the first day of junior high — and they weren’t having a good hair day and their face was all broke out from worry.
Trials and hardships are just a part of life. You weren’t a bad parent because you let your toddler fall on their behind as they learned to walk. You were actually being a great parent. We learn during difficult times. Problem solving is a task many people can not do any more because an overbearing parent has solved all their problems for them.
God allows struggles to make us stronger. A body builder starts with a five or ten pound weight and just keeps moving up to heavier and heavier. The struggle of the heavier weight makes their muscles stronger.
We must have faith that our current trials have not escaped God’s watchful eye. He knows exactly what is going on. Think about Bible times. The Children of Israel had to suffer through years of slavery before they escaped. Then on their way to the Promised Land the grumbling and complaining took over. They weren’t happy with the water or food supply. They missed the years of being a slave. Finally God had enough and kept that group of adults from going into the Promised Land. But the crowd had to wander around in the wilderness for 40 years until that generation died off.
We may have to endure a different style of life for a few months. But this has already allowed many innovations to be considered. We are learning to do “church” in a new way. Some have experimented with this for years, others have not. Live streaming, FaceBook, Zoom, low-powered radio stations — it’s all great ways to get out the gospel.
Remain hopeful and look for the good things God is doing during this time. I love the generous stories of people helping each other — while keeping social distance.
“But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” Hebrews 11:6 KJV
Take time to “Count Your Blessings.” I’m very thankful to live in this age of technology. Trials are here to build our faith and trust in the one, true living God — who wants to have a relationship with you today!
Another thing we must remember, “Understand, therefore, that the Lord your God is indeed God. He is the faithful God who keeps His covenant for a thousand generations and lavishes his unfailing love on those who love Him and obey His commands.” Deuteronomy 7:9 NLT
