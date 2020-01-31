I love the sound of some words, and others are so ugly sounding I don’t like to say them out loud!
What image comes to your mind when you read the word “cantankerous?” I think of a “Granny Camplett” type person who would love to shoot you with buckshot if you stepped one foot on her manicured lawn.
I also think of Nabal in the Bible who was spoiled rotten and always got his way. King David’s men were protecting Nabal’s flocks and herdsmen while they happened to be camping in the same area. (Maybe that was the first Good Neighbor club?)
David made a request for some food for his men (the closest grocery store was still a long way away!) and Nabal responded rudely to the request.
Abigail — beautiful Abigail, the wife of cantankerous Nabal steps in and prepares enough food for David’s men (400 hungry men!) saves the day and spares the lives of everyone.
I wouldn’t stand between my pantry and 400 hungry men. Would you?
Another cantankerous person in the Bible would be the Pharaoh that Moses had to deal with. I’m not sure which pharaoh it was, it seemed they had the complex of using that name for all of their rulers. Maybe that was why he was cantankerous? He wanted to be his own person. Anyway, he didn’t want Moses leading the people out to worship — that would take away his workforce for three days and he was against long three-day weekends.
God allowed the Pharaoh’s heart to be repeatedly hardened and the nation endured some terrible atrocities, before Pharaoh would say he would let them go, and then change his mind ... again and again.
I don’t know about you, but I would not be happy if I had to have flies and frogs in my kitchen and my mixing bowls! And that was just two of the plagues. I think I would have camped on his doorstep holding a sign, “Let it go!” oops … “Let them go!” “Let them go!”
Another interesting word, and it brings quite the opposite image to mind, “transformation.”
When we have a personal encounter with Jesus Christ, we can’t help but be transformed. The Bible says we are a “new creation.”
I love it when a cantankerous person accepts Jesus Christ and makes such a transformation that the whole community recognizes there is something different.
That’s God’s power. Think of our beautiful Planet Earth. The Bible says the space was without form and void. And now look at the beautiful places on our planet. Even if we traveled every day for years, we wouldn’t be able to get to all of them — maybe even in a lifetime.
I love the possibility of transformation. I know how judgemental, evil, and wicked my thoughts and actions often are. I don’t like that person. I don’t want to be that person. I don’t want to grow old and grouchy! I may not be able to stop the wheels of time, but I do have an option for transformation. I don’t have to be grouchy.
I can let God work in my heart and accepting a personal relationship with Him, gives me a clean, white as snow (I’m sure you’ve forgotten what snow looks like — it has missed us so many times this winter) transformation.
After God makes the transformation in our hearts, it doesn’t mean we are forever perfect. We are still humans and have the ability to mess up. But it does mean we are God’s child forever. That’s a security blanket and guarantee no one can match. I love the transformation God makes in my heart when I ask forgiveness of those daily sins and evil thoughts. He’s the only one with the transformation power to change a cantankerous heart. Give Him a chance with your heart. He won’t disappoint you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.