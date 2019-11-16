The Carter Grace Foundation is a non-profit organization that was founded by Dustin & Katie LeBleu in 2016. It is funded exclusively by the employees from Harrison Fitness, The Wave, Harrison Fitness Studios, Innovative Formulations, and Insane Labz. The mission is to help kids and families in and around the Harrison area. Carter Grace Foundation has given back over $100,000 to the community since 2016.
The organization is currently looking for families in our community that are in need of Thanksgiving meals. Last year 50 meals were provided for families in our community. The group is hoping to provide for 100 or more this year.
During the Christmas holidays, the organization will provide at least $100 worth of clothes or toys for the less fortunate youth in our community. 70 children received holiday assistance last Christmas, and the group hopes to help twice as many this season.
If you or someone you know needs help during this time of year, contact Jason Nix via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/lecheek.jason or by calling (870) 280-5634.
